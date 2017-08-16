$50,000 up for grabs in Louisiana: Pitch your life sciences startup

A nonprofit business incubator is scouring Louisiana for entrepreneurs willing to pitch their life sciences startups for a chance to win a share of nearly $50,000 in cash and investment prizes up for grabs at the 2017 BioChallenge.

The annual competition is open to startup applicants statewide, with the final round slated to take place Nov. 8 at the Joy Theater in New Orleans.

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center hosts the competition finals as part of an annual series highlighting ground-breaking scientific innovation at Louisiana universities and startups.

Applicants have until Sept. 15 to apply to enter the pitch competition.

The incubator is seeking startups developing solutions in the health care, biotechnology, environmental science, or other life sciences industries. Applicants must not have received more than $1 million in investment funding and have significant operations in Louisiana.

The entrepreneurs behind the featured startups will have eight minutes to pitch their companies before a panel of investors and industry experts, who will ask questions and provide feedback.

The winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize and two additional award winners will be selected. The New Orleans BioFund also is offering a $25,000 investment prize, contingent on a due diligence process. Event attendees will select the winner of the $2,500 Audience Favorite Award through a text vote.

Previous finalists have worked on new tools, treatments, and solutions in cancer, pediatrics, digital health, advanced materials, and other areas.

Last year’s winner was Chosen Diagnostics, a startup that developed a test to diagnose gastrointestinal disease in preterm infants. It was spun off of research conducted at LSU Health New Orleans.

Get more information.