‘225 Dine’: New food truck brings Cuban cuisine to downtown Baton Rouge

Josue Ordaz and Adilene Ordaz Amaro opened their food truck Geaux Cuban two months ago, bringing Cuban sandwiches, tacos, nachos and more to the hungry lunchtime crowds of downtown Baton Rouge.

Cuban-born Josue was raised in Baton Rouge and later lived in Miami before moving back to Louisiana, 225 Dine reports. Adilene, originally from Mexico, moved to Baton Rouge when she was 15. The couple, soon after marrying last year, began brainstorming ideas for a business they could start together.

“After moving back, we didn’t have many options for Cuban food,” Josue says. “And for years, I’d been thinking, ‘Man, I want to get into the food business,’ but I never had the opportunity.”

One day last year, Josue got a call from a friend who saw a delivery truck for sale in the area. Josue and Adilene soon met with the owner, made an offer and purchased the truck on the spot. The moment the couple got home, they began designing the truck’s new interior. By November, they’d transformed the basic delivery truck into a fully functional food truck.

Before opening Geaux Cuban to the public, the couple spent time fine-tuning their menu with the help of friends and neighbors. They knew the types of traditional Cuban foods they liked and wanted to serve, but wanted to ensure others in Baton Rouge would enjoy the food, too.

Though the current menu includes standard Cuban fare like pressed sandwiches, tacos, nachos and Cuban coffee, Josue and Adeline are still excited to listen to their customers’ feedback and add new items to their offerings.

“Sometimes people don’t like to try foods that aren’t familiar,” Adilene says. “So we try to give [our food] a familiar look and taste, but at the same time, give them a dish they cannot easily find everywhere.”

Read the full story, and be sure to sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of local culinary news each week.