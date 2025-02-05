Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: New treatment option for sleep apnea

Tirzepatide, a GLP-1 medication already on the market to treat diabetes, is now FDA approved to help those suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity, making it the first and only prescription medication for OSA. Obstructive sleep apnea causes blockage in the upper airway, making you stop and start breathing while you sleep. The medication activates hormones secreted from the intestine to reduce appetite and decrease food intake. Researchers have found that by reducing body weight, OSA improves because there is less fat in the neck, throat, tongue, and chest wall. Learn more about the new treatment for sleep apnea.