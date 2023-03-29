Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Fad diets and colon cancer—are they worth the risk?

Fad diets will always be part of the “diet culture” and have become normalized in today’s society. But aside from weight loss and other health benefits, what effects are they having on the colon? Despite their potential benefits, there are studies that attribute fad diets like paleo or keto (high in animal products and fat) to a 29-percent increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. Studies link women who regularly consume red meat to an increased risk of colon cancer as compared to women who consumed smaller amounts or no meat at all. Remember that regular screenings for colon cancer, recently moved up to age 45, are the key to prevention. Learn more about fad diets and colon cancer.
Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Fad diets...