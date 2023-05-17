Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can weightlifting reverse bone loss?

Nearly 20% of women and 5% of men age 50 and over have osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become weak and more likely to break. Weightlifting, or strength training, can slow bone loss and some studies show it can even build bone. Weight-bearing exercises like weightlifting, running, walking, jumping rope and more make the body work against gravity. During weight-bearing activities, the muscles and tendons apply tension to the bones, kicking the cells that produce bone tissue into action. As a result, bones become stronger. A combination of weight-bearing activities plus weightlifting is the best bet for building bone density. Learn more about weightlifting and bone loss.