Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can loneliness increase your risk for heart attack?

Researchers have long known that feelings of loneliness and social disconnect can impact your health, whether young or old. New research suggests that loneliness and social isolation are linked to as much as a 29 percent increased risk of heart attack and a 32 percent heightened risk of stroke. It even pointed out that older women with greater isolation and loneliness had up to a 27 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease. People who are lonely and isolated are more likely to be physically inactive and to smoke and drink, which can increase your risk for heart disease. Take care of yourself by exercising, eating healthy, getting enough sleep and doing things you love!

Learn more about loneliness and heart attacks.