ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Two story office building just off Airline Highway

Now for sale, 9342 Lindale Ave. offers a ±6,382 SF office building situated on ±.36 acres. The first floor features a foyer, 18 offices, three restrooms, a large file/copy room, a kitchen/breakroom, and abundant storage space. The second floor provides seven private offices, an open work area, two restrooms, and more storage. With two stairwells allowing private access, the second floor can be separately leased for additional income. Ample parking is available on-site; and the property is positioned just off Airline Highway on the quieter side of the street.

Click here for more information or contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148 or Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877.