Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: The most unique building on Stumberg Lane

Now available for sale, 5936 Stumberg Lane is a ±7,600 SF standalone commercial building with distinctive architectural details, offering a unique opportunity for creative redevelopment. The property features custom millwork, fireplaces, brick pavers, and an interior courtyard. A two-story attached workshop/guesthouse in the rear and commercial kitchen capability provide added functionality. Positioned at the entrance of a residential neighborhood off Airline Highway between Jefferson Highway and Coursey Boulevard, the property offers excellent visibility near Woman’s Hospital. Zoned C-AB-1, it’s ideal for retail, specialty business, office, hospitality, or a unique creative use. Contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148 for more details and click here to view the listing.
