Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Medical office near OLOL Regional Center

Now available for sale, 5238 Dijon Dr is a ±6,472 SF medical office comprising 4 offices, 5 labs, 8 exam rooms, an x-ray room, 3 admin offices, a reception / lobby, a breakroom, and several storage rooms, including the ±288 SF upstairs space. The property is located near the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and in close proximity to Baton Rouge General and the new Ochsner Hospital. A rare find in the Baton Rouge Health District, this property has 52 parking spaces. The property is located less than ±4 minutes from Perkins Road, Essen Lane, and I-10. Call Fabian Edwards at 800-895-9329 or click here to view the listing.