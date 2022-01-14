Stirling Properties, Level Homes team up on Prairieville development 

Through a joint venture with Level Homes, Stirling Properties today announced plans to build a townhome development in Prairieville.

Oak Heritage Townhomes marks Stirling Properties’ first single-family, build-to-rent development.

Stirling Properties and Level Homes recently closed on the acquisition of nearly 8 acres, including one existing townhome, and plan to develop 51 additional units along with a leasing office and pool.

The development will contain mostly three-bedroom, single-family townhomes expressly built for the rental market. In addition, each unit will be equipped with a two-car garage. The project design team is led by Ratliff Architects, and the builder is Level Homes. The development is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

Through the joint venture, Stirling Properties will be responsible for developing all horizontal land improvements and amenities in addition to asset management and accounting oversight of the project. Level Homes will be responsible for all vertical building improvements. BH Management will handle daily on-site management and leasing.