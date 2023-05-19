School board buys land for new south Baton Rouge elementary school

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has finally come to terms on the purchase of 25 acres off Perkins Road for $3 million that will serve as the future location of a long-planned elementary school. The deal closed last week—some seven months after it was announced— according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The wooded site east of Siegen Lane will eventually house a pre-K-5 elementary school accommodating between 500-600 students, says Judith Dillon-Anderson, program director for CSRS Inc., the program manager for the project, dubbed “School in the Park.” The goal is to begin drawing architectural plans in June, she says, though a final project completton date has yet to be determined.

BREC is partnering with the school system on the project, allowing the park service to connect Meadow Park and Gentilly Park, which neighbor both sides of the property. BREC plans to develop a playground area for the school that is open to the public after hours, according to a 2022 BREC presentation. BREC is putting in walking paths for students living less than a mile away to walk or ride to school.

This years-old project initially received funding as part of the parish’s tax plan in April 2018, with the board members unanimously approving the purchase of the 25-acre property last October.

The seller was Lynn Apartments Two LLC. The LLC’s business filing lists Jerry McNutt as its sole officer and registered agent.