Rezoning of Pecue Lane properties recommended for approval by planning staff

Members of the city-parish planning staff say a pair of rezoning requests backed by nearly a dozen Pecue Lane residents meets the criteria for rezoning.

The residents of Pecue Lane, in between Perkins and Highland roads, are requesting to rezone their properties to protect their lot sizes and restrict future development on the land.

While the area is currently zoned for rural use, the residents are seeking rezoning to “residential estate/agriculture 1,” which would restrict the lots from being subdivided to less than an acre. While Pecue Lane went largely undeveloped for several years, the corridor is undergoing change.

The requests were filed by Metro Council members Rowdy Gaudet and Dwight Hudson. The eight properties are split between their two districts.

The Planning Commission will consider the requests at its August meeting on Monday.

While most requests going before the commission were given a green light by planning staff as either meeting the criteria for rezoning or meeting the minimum requirements of the Unified Development Code, two items on the agenda were recommended for denial.

A request to rezone some 100 acres along Old Scenic Highway from agricultural/rural and residential neighborhood to employment center was recommended for denial because the new designation appears “too intense for the development pattern in the area.”

Another item that requested to rezone some 3 acres on Jones Creek Road from residential to office use was also recommended for denial. Planning staff members wrote in their report that the current land use designation of residential neighborhood seemed appropriate with the development pattern in the area.

See the full August agenda.