More US homeowners were equity rich in Q2, but Louisiana lags

Nearly half (49%) of mortgaged residential properties in the U.S. were considered equity rich, in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report from real estate data curator ATTOM. That number was up from 47% in the first quarter.

ATTOM considers a home equity rich if the combined estimated amount of loan balances secured by those properties was no more than half of their estimated market values.

However, while equity rose elsewhere, the number of equity rich properties in Louisiana dropped 24.1% to 23% during that same time, bucking the national trend, and roughly 10.5% of mortgages in the state are considered underwater.

The gains nationwide followed two straight quarterly drop-offs caused by a temporary slowdown in the U.S. housing market that had threatened to end a decade-long run of price and equity growth. The second-quarter upturn marked another sign of how the market shift has helped homeowners, as home-seller profits also spiked. See the report.