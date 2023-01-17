Mixed-use development planned for Highland outside Magnolia Woods neighborhood

A mixed-use development is in the works for Highland Road outside of the Magnolia Woods neighborhood.

The Village at Magnolia Woods, at the corner of Highland Road and Magnolia Wood Avenue, will be similar in style to Rouzan and Lafayette’s River Ranch, with a mixture of single-family homes and commercial space anchored by a pocket park and community pond, says developer Ty Gose.

Seventy-one single-family homes and a 21,700-square-foot commercial district are planned for the nearly 20-acre development. Tenants are expected to include a coffee concept, breakfast restaurant, lunch restaurant, a fitness gym and a soft goods retailer.

“We see this property as the capstone or the final phase of Magnolia Woods—an extension of this already desirable, historic neighborhood,” Gose says. “We have worked together with the neighborhood to design something that we can all use and be proud of.”

If approved by the Planning Commission and Metro Council, Gose expects construction to start in early summer, with residential lots available toward the end of the year.

The neighborhood was developed in the ‘50s on land that was formerly part of Mount Hope Plantation, according to the neighborhood’s civic association website. The Planning Commission will consider plans for the development at its February meeting.