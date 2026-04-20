Long-awaited north Baton Rouge development heads to Planning Commission

A proposed commercial development in north Baton Rouge, anchored by a grocery store, is headed to the Planning Commission for approval Monday.

The project is expected to be anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Harvest Fresh grocery store. An additional 31,600 square feet of commercial space is planned as part of the development, according to an application filed with the commission.

The development, with an estimated total investment of more than $50 million. is part of the Howell Place mixed-use project.

Howell Place was founded in 1997 and developed by Richard Preis’ Maxco Development. Preis tells Daily Report that if the commission approves the plans on Monday, the goal is to begin dirt work this summer. He adds that the project could be completed in about 18 months, weather permitting. Preis and The Blvd Development Group are leading the development effort. The project is expected to include a mix of retail, professional and community-serving uses.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

The commission will review proposed plans for Open Door Fellowship Church to build a religious institution on a 10.7-acre tract on Greenwell Street. The new building would incorporate around 2,440 square feet of assembly space.

A rezoning request will be heard for two lots totaling 1.14 acres on the west side of Stumberg Lane, north of Jefferson Highway, from rural to light commercial three. According to the application submitted to the Planning Commission, the rezoning was requested for the planned sale of the lots. The land is currently used for single-family residential housing.

View the full agenda.