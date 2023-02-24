Lafayette developers buy land to build a hotel near Essen and I-10 

Two side-by-side properties on One Calais Avenue have been purchased for the sum of $1.31 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Alok and Bruhati Banga of Lafayette bought the properties through their Louisiana-registered company Bruhati LLC and plan to build a hotel on the land, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who represented the sellers.

The Bangas could not be reached for comment, so it’s unknown whether the hotel will operate as an independent brand or under the flag of a well-known franchise.

The first property purchased by the Lafayette entrepreneurs comprises 40,000 square feet of undeveloped land previously owned by Digital Press & Graphics’ entity Digital Plaza LLC.

Next door is a 16,000-square-foot lot, which was sold by Cheryl P. Jones LLC for $305,000. Hebert says there was originally a two-story office building on the property, but it was destroyed by the tornado that hit during the early morning hours of June 24, 2020. Now, only the parking lot remains.

Tom Maraist brokered the deal on behalf of the buyers.