DR Horton Inc. buys Zachary property in $10.5M deal

DR Horton Inc. has purchased property in Zachary near Flonacher Road and Old Scenic Highway from Zachary Trails LLC in a $10.5 million deal that closed Monday.

DR Horton previously acquired 313 acres from Zachary Trails in the same area for $9 million in 2019.

DR Horton has three subdivisions in development in Zachary, and a proposal for a 350-acre, 986-lot neighborhood called Trivento Subdivision is on the Planning Commission’s agenda for its July 19 meeting.

DR Horton could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.