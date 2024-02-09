Could a mixed-use development be planned near L’Auberge?

A pair of applications filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission indicate that some major changes could be coming to the area surrounding L’Auberge Casino.

An engineer with Stantec has filed requests to change the future land use of 85 acres next to L’Auberge Casino future from residential neighborhood to mixed-use, and rezoned from rural to planned unit development. The total property that includes the acreage in question is just under 540 acres.

The land is located south of L’Auberge Crossing and east of River Road, and is owned by Pinnacle Entertainment, the parent company of L’Auberge.

The specific proposed use is listed in the application is “a casino, recreational vehicle resort, single-family residential neighborhoods, medium and high density residential, commercial buildings and open space.”

The Planning Commission is currently expected to take up the pair of requests at its March meeting. The requests must still be approved by the Metro Council.

See the full agenda.