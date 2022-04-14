Capital Region homes sales down, prices up amid tight supply

Fewer homes were sold in the Capital Region in March compared to a year ago, while the average sales price continued to rise, according to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

The low inventory of available homes—down 43.5% from last year—benefited sellers, as the median sales price rose 6.6% to $250,315. Homes spent an average of 40 days on the market, down 39.4% from last year.

The number of new listings was down 18.8%, pending sales decreased 21.8% and closed sales were down 11.3%, the association’s report shows.

Among the region’s three biggest markets, Livingston Parish experienced the largest increase in median sales price, which rose 16.1% to $239,518, while the number of closed sales was down 4.7%. Closed sales were down almost 25% in Ascension Parish, where the median price rose 6.1% to $285,500. In East Baton Rouge, the number of closed sales decreased 6.5% and the median price rose 8.8% to $255,000.