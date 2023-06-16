Brothers of the Sacred Heart purchases St. Joseph’s Academy motherhouse for $2.4M

Brothers of the Sacred Heart of New Orleans Inc. has purchased the motherhouse on the campus of St. Joseph’s Academy from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph Inc. for $2.4 million, according to property records.

The pair of Catholic organizations announced an agreement to share community and residential space earlier this year, and Brothers of the Sacred Heart will move into the St. Joseph’s motherhouse this month. Sisters of St. Joseph will relocate from the motherhouse to a new residence within an agreed-upon period, the announcement says.

Attempts to reach a representative of Brothers of the Sacred Heart’s provincial office in New Orleans for more information about the sale were not successful by this morning’s deadline.

Brothers of the Sacred Heart of New Orleans operates Catholic High School, which the organization founded in 1894. Brothers of the Sacred Heart operates a total of 11 schools in the U.S., the Philippines and the U.K.

Sisters of St. Joseph of Medaille purchased the residential property in 2008, records show, and ownership transferred to the Congregation of St. Joseph when the organizations merged in 2019.