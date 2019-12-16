Zachary-based auto shop opening location in Baton Rouge

A part-owner of the Zachary-based Pit Stop Auto Shop is expanding the shop’s services into Baton Rouge, with plans to open a location on O’Neal Lane in the near future.

The property—located off O’Neal, near its intersection with Woodwick Avenue—has been sold to Joel and Rebecca Richardson of ODE Investment Properties LLC, for some $230,000.

The Richardsons, currently part-owners of the Pit Stop Auto Shop, will be sole owners of the Baton Rouge location, which will bear a slightly different name: “Pit Stop Auto Clinic.”

“We saw the building for sale and thought it seemed like a good opportunity, being between Central Thruway and I-12,” says Joel Richardson. “It’s a busy road, so we think it’ll be good for business.”

The Baton Rouge location will offer all the same automotive services as its Zachary counterpart—including oil changes, tire and alignment services, engine maintenance and repair, brake services, air conditioning services and computer diagnostics—all of which are completed by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians, according to the business’ website.

Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.