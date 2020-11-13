Virus roundup …  

• State officials warned today that the daily report of new COVID-19 cases is higher than usual, which they believe can be traced back to Halloween parties, events and gatherings. The state health department reported 3,492 new cases, and announced it has updated its virus tracking technique to include extra testing methods, which show “probable” infections.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided its most robust guidelines yet for Thanksgiving, as cases surge throughout the United States and several states have issued restrictions ahead of the holidays. The CDC’s guidance, which was first updated on Monday, emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household. However, if you do celebrate with others, the agency advises you to take extra precautions, like wearing masks and keeping your distance.

• The United States again shattered pandemic records, reporting more than 153,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as some 66,000 people were hospitalized nationwide, according to The Washington Post.

