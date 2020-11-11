Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today announced it will not update coronavirus data today as the state observes Veterans Day. It will also pause reporting on the following holidays through the rest of the year: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Southeastern Conference schedule for this weekend lost a fourth game to COVID-19 today No. 12 Georgia’s game at Missouri was postponed because the Tigers are short on players. Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida without Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sideline after he tested positive for the virus.

• Most COVID-19 cases in large U.S. cities stem from visits to restaurants, gyms, hotels and houses of worship, accounting for 80% of infections according to research published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.

