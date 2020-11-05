Virus roundup …  

• Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced that Louisiana will stay under the current COVID-19 mitigation measures, including the statewide mask mandate, for at least another 28 days, until Dec. 4. While under phase three of the reopening plan, the state’s case numbers have plateaued, Edwards says, noting that other states are seeing spikes of virus. However, some regions of Louisiana have higher rates of test positivity, which is an early sign of worsening outbreaks. See Edwards’ news conference here.

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 740 new COVID-19 cases today and 20 additional deaths from the virus.

• Independent music clubs all over the nation—pop culture icons like Tipitina’s in New Orleans, the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California; the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee; The Bitter End in New York’s Greenwich Village—are shuttered because of COVID-19. And owners fear for the future of their businesses and of a musical way of life. Read the full story.

• ESPN announced today it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs, amounting to about 10% of the employees at the sports network. The layoffs are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.”

