Virus roundup … 

• The state is reporting 222 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases in Louisiana to 180,069 since March. There were also 17 additional deaths from the virus.

• One of the world’s leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces an immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, according to British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, which is helping manufacture the vaccine, Reuters reports.

• The Cortana Kiwanis Club has canceled its annual Christmas parade in downtown Baton Rouge.

• While Louisiana’s case counts have largely stabilized, the average number of new daily cases of coronavirus across the country is at a record high—stressing local hospital systems and forcing new curfews and other restrictions in some parts of the country. With fall holidays such as Halloween and Thanksgiving approaching, the U.S. has now established its third peak of daily new cases with no signs of letting up. Over the past seven days, the country reported an average of about 68,767 new cases every day, the highest seven-day average recorded yet, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The seven-day average is up more than 22% compared with a week ago, according to CNBC’s analysis.

