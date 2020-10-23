Virus roundup …

• Gov. John Bel Edwards announced yesterday that Louisiana is considered stable in its COVID-19 fight but stresses work still needs to be done and urged people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted a full final approval to Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir, making it the first COVID-19 treatment deemed safe and effective by the regulator, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark released a statement Thursday, reporting that four Baton Rouge residents died of COVID-19-related complications in the past week.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.