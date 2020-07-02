Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards, who traces Louisiana’s summer COVID spike directly to Memorial Day celebrations, says people shouldn’t gather in large groups to celebrate the Fourth of July. The state reported its largest single-day new case total this week and hospitalizations have risen to their highest total since May 7, The News Star reports.

• Edwards says a member of his staff has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in self-quarantine, along with a dozen other governor’s office employees who were in close contact with the person. Edwards’ office says the governor isn’t isolating because epidemiologists deemed he wasn’t at risk because he hadn’t recently been within 6 feet of the person for at least 15 minutes.

• Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August. Walmart says the family-friendly nights will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered to customer vehicles. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

• More than 100 children across Baton Rouge have received new bikes courtesy of Front Yard Bikes, a nonprofit that focuses on teaching kids how to work on and build their own bikes, WAFB-TV reports.

