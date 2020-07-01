Virus roundup … 

• Democrats in the U.S. Senate, impatient with the pace in considering additional aid related to the coronavirus pandemic, are now proposing long-term extensions to the $600-per-week temporary unemployment insurance program, Reuters reports.

• An anonymous donor’s $1 million gift to Tulane University will support infectious disease research and will aid efforts to develop treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19, the university said today. In a news release, the university said the money will be used to establish a fund for emerging research in infectious disease.

• The city-parish government today announced residents can apply for rent, mortgage and utility assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, residents can apply for help online or by calling (225)427-8822. The money is being provided by the Office of Social Services through a grant program, WBRZ-TV reports.

