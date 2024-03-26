This Louisiana chicken franchise is expanding into the Capital Region

A restaurant specializing in fried chicken is expanding its footprint into the Capital Region.

Red Bird Fried Chicken is opening at 2660 Sac Au Lait Lane next to Bonta del Forno Ristorante, near Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs.

The Denham Springs location will be the third Red Bird Fried Chicken location in Louisiana. The other two are in New Orleans and Covington, where the chain headquarters is located.

“We’re a family-oriented product,” says Brandon Bennett, one of the owners of the chicken franchise. “We really like everything about Denham Springs. The location was great, being by Bass Pro Shop. It’s such a beacon for people that we thought it would be a successful spot.”

Brothers Blake and Brandon Bennett and their cousin Jay Morris own the chain. The trio grew up in St. Tammany Parish.

Red Bird Fried Chicken is moving into the space formerly Fit Blendz Nutrition Cafe. Bennett says they are in the permitting process, and with renovations, he hopes the restaurant will open in late spring or early summer.

Bennett says the company is developing a Red Bird Express concept aimed at the gas station market, similar to Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

“Those are easier to put up because usually the gas station owners already have the infrastructure,” Bennett says. “It’s just a matter of getting the branding and everything done.”

He says the goal is to have three to five express restaurants and an additional store open after the Denham Springs location by the end of 2024.

The trio owned Three B’s Burger & Wine Bar in Metairie, which they closed last year to focus on the Red Bird Chicken Franchise.

“We’re a local family business interested in growing in Louisiana and we’re just excited to be in business,” Bennett says.

Red Bird Fried Chicken participated in the 2023 National Fried Chicken Festival and won Best Fried Chicken.

The restaurant will offer a drive-thru, and customers can also pick up or have their food delivered via a delivery service.