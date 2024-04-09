These Louisianans made Forbes’ billionaires list for 2024

Some of the most iconic figures of Louisiana’s business community made this year’s Forbes’ billionaires list.

Todd Graves of Baton Rouge was named to the list for the first time this year, with a net worth of $9.1 billion. As of Tuesday, Forbes lists Graves as the 275th wealthiest person in the world.

Graves, the CEO and founder of Raising Cane’s, has overseen the chicken restaurants expansion across some 700 locations in 37 states, according to his Forbes profile. The restaurant earned some $3.3 billion in sales serving chicken tenders last year.

New Orleans philanthropist Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises, also made the list with an estimated worth of $6.1 billion. It is Benson’s second consecutive year on the list.



William Goldring, and the Goldring family, were named to the list with an estimated worth of $6 billion. The Goldring family owns the Sazerac Company.

There are now more billionaires than ever, according to Forbes. There are 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021. They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021. Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago and only one-fourth are poorer.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since originally published.