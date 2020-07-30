These apps can help you start a new habit

Five apps, in particular, can help professionals start a new habit, Inc. reports, especially as many try to find ways to maximize their time during the pandemic.

One of them is Productive, which gives users suggestions for different habits they might want to track and includes an integration with Siri Shortcuts to help make tracking new habits easier. The free version allows users to track up to five habits by measuring “streaks,” or the number of days it takes to hit a goal.

Another is Habitica, which literally turns learning a new habit into a game, starting with creating a personal avatar. Users increase or decrease their “health” as they work toward their habits, and they “level up” when they complete positive habits or eliminate negative ones.

