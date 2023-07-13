Session’s accomplishments were overshadowed by final dash to pass a budget 

This year’s regular session, which wrapped just over a month ago, likely will be remembered more for its chaotic ending than for anything lawmakers approved.

Several key business-backed measures won passage, the business lobby helped beat back attempts to rein in carbon capture and raise the minimum wage, and the Capital Region received some fresh investment.

And it’s looking increasingly likely that lawmakers will have to come back to Baton Rouge again this year for a veto override session on July 18. Lawmakers must have their ballots in by midnight tonight if they oppose holding an override veto session.

