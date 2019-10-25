Sen. Cassidy introduces anti-hazing bill with Panhellenic Conference backing 

In an effort to eliminate hazing on college campuses, U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, have introduced a bill that would provide parents and prospective students with better information about the hazing history at individual universities.

The End All Hazing Act would require colleges and universities to post on their websites incidents of hazing that took place on campus or within a student organization.

“A nationwide standard to inform prospective students and parents of hazing infractions increases transparency and accountability. Choosing a college should be based on the best information about academics, cost, post-graduation job prospects and safety,” Cassidy says in a prepared statement.

Cassidy’s bill was prompted by the death of Max Gruver, the LSU student who died as a result of hazing at a fraternity event in September 2017. Cassidy met with Steve Gruver, Max’s father, and other parents of hazing victims Tuesday in Washington D.C.

The Gruver family launched the Max Gruver Foundation, a non-profit working to end hazing. The foundation reports that more than 200 students have died as a result of hazing.

The National Panhellenic Conference and the North American Interfraternity Conference have issued statements in support of the legislation.