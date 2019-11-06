Roundup: Zachary apartments sold / Award named for LSU professor / More women seek MBAs

SOLD: A cluster of apartments in Zachary have been sold to local investors. Three apartment buildings in Zachary, on Angus Avenue, were sold for $1.5 million to John Douglas Hall Sr., who purchased the property through Duke Rentals of Zachary LLC. Hall purchased the property from Prairieville-based Holland Investment Properties LLC. The apartments, built-in 2006, have 24 units.

Honored: The Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s History Division has created the Jinx Coleman Broussard Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Media History, honoring the longtime LSU professor. The award will be presented to the future winners of the division’s annual teaching competition, where instructors present original and tested teaching strategies that address one or more of these pedagogies: diversity, collaboration, community or justice. Read the full announcement from LSU.

Enrollment: As applications to American business schools decline, the percentage of women enrolled in full-time MBA programs continues to rise, according to The Wall Street Journal, climbing this fall to an average of 39% at more than 50 of the top programs in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Women’s enrollment in U.S. MBA programs was also up compared with programs in Europe and Canada, which report average women’s enrollment of 36% for fall 2019. Read the full story.