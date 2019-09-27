Roundup: Woman’s workers satisfied / Apprenti enrollment / BREC accreditation  

Honors: Woman’s Hospital has earned the No. 3 overall ranking in Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare magazine and the No. 1 spot in the large employer category based on employee satisfaction survey data. This is the 12th straight year Woman’s has made the list—the only health care organization to earn the distinction every year since the program’s inception. The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry that have achieved workplace excellence and enabled employees to perform at their optimal level.

Open enrollment: Apprenti Louisiana, managed by NexusLA, is now accepting enrollment from individuals seeking employment opportunities in the IT sector for its second apprenticeship cohort as IT Support Professionals, beginning January 2020. The enrollment process begins with candidates completing an online assessment.

‘Best of the best:’ BREC announced it has again earned accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and was recognized at the “Best of the Best” awards held by National Recreation and Park Association. Currently, there are approximately 10,000 park and recreation agencies in the country and BREC is one of only 178 to hold national accreditation.