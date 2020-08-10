Roundup: US job listings / Student debt / McDonald’s suing

Hiring: U.S. job openings increased in June but the surge in vacancies was accompanied by a rise in workers quitting their positions at hotels, restaurants and bars, likely because of fears of exposure to COVID-19 and problems securing child care, Reuters reports. Despite the increase in vacancies reported by the Labor Department this morning, job openings remained below their pre-pandemic level, supporting the view that it could take the labor market years to recover from the public health crisis. Read the full story.

Loan payments: After Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on the details of another stimulus package in Congress last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday that gives people with student debt another three-month break from their bills, during which interest will not accrue. As a result, more than 35 million people with federal student loans won’t have to resume their payments until January 2021. Read the full story from CNBC.

Former CEO: McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging this morning that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence. The company now wants to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to Easterbrook. Read the full story.