Roundup: US home sales / Law firm moves downtown / Dudley DeBosier donation 

Spiking: Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006, the National Association of Realtors said today. Sales are up 10.5% from a year ago and back to pre-COVID-19 levels of early 2020. See the full report.

Moved: Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore LLC today announced it has relocated its Baton Rouge office to Chase North Tower on Laurel Street downtown. Since its founding in 2015, the law firm’s Baton Rouge office has served local and national clients with a focus on personal injury claims.

Tech gift: Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers today announced the law firm has donated a new technology center to TRUCE of Baton Rouge. TRUCE is a nonprofit that provides resources and outreach to area children with the goal of preventing violent crime. The donation will help students who need technology for virtual school.