Roundup: United Way grants / More companies helping loan repayment / Marathon Petroleum shakeup

Project funding: The Capital Area United Way’s Board of Directors approved $301,087 in funding for its 2019-2020 project-based fall grant cycle. Volunteers with the United Way selected 28 projects to receive grant awards ranging between $2,500 and $15,000. The Project-Based Grant Opportunity provides a mechanism for funding outside of the existing three-year program operations grant cycle. See the list of recipients here.

Helping hands: Americans collectively owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loans, and a small but growing number of employers are stepping in to help. About 8% of employers offer student loan repayment assistance in 2019, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. That’s up from 4% in 2018 and 3% in 2015. Read the full story.

Dropping: Oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, The Wall Street Journal reports. Marathon’s board is also considering potentially replacing Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger and other executives. Ohio-based Marathon owns and operates roughly 4,000 convenience stores, making it one of the nation’s largest such chains. Read the full story.