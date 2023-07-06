Roundup: Uber accounts for teens / Forum 225 program / Mortgage rates 

Ridesharing: Uber has launched a new feature in the Baton Rouge area that allows families to create specialized Uber accounts for teenagers from 13 to 17 to order food and rides. The teen accounts have additional safety features so that parents can track their child’s location and monitor their safety. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Applications open: Forum 225 is now accepting applications for the 2023 John W. Barton Sr. Leadership Program for young professionals. The program enables participants to dive deeper into relevant topics and issues facing Baton Rouge as well as the opportunity to engage with local leaders and subject matter experts from various industries and sectors across the region. The application period is open through Saturday, Aug. 12. Get more information.

Still climbing: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to a new high for the year this week, pushing up borrowing costs for homebuyers already facing heightened competition in a housing market short on homes. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.81% from 6.71% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.30%. Read the full story.