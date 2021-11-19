Roundup: Top young professional / Tax tricks in jeopardy / Vaccine policy

ENR award: Tupac de la Cruz, owner of Prairieville-based Roofing Solutions, has been named to Engineering News-Record’s 2022 class of 20 under 40 award recipients. De la Cruz, a 2016 Forty Under 40 winner, was selected out of 400 nominations from across the country after placing among the top 20 for the southeast region. ENR will publish an in-depth feature next year showcasing de la Cruz along with the other winners and their perspectives on issues affecting the construction industry. Read more.

Policy changes: A popular tax trick for savers, the mega ‘backdoor’ Roth IRA, would be eliminated in a House bill that passed today and heads to the Senate, The Wall Street Journal reports. The IRA measure will raise tax revenue to help pay for items such as universal prekindergarten and lower prescription drug prices. But the impact of eliminating it will go beyond just the wealthy as some people further down the income scale will also be affected. Read the full story.

Shots for kids: A proposal from the Louisiana Department of Health would mandate that children get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend schools and day cares pending further approval of the shots by federal regulators, WBRZ-TV reports. The rule would affect all elementary and secondary schools, kindergartens, colleges, universities, proprietary schools, vocation schools, and licensed day care centers. Read the full story.