Roundup: Tony Spell / MovEBR project / IDEA Bridge expansion 

Bill dropped: A bill meant to defend Central pastor Tony Spell who defiantly flouted the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size died in a Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday evening, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Introduced by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, the original legislation stated that one could not be made “liable for criminal prosecution for assembling to exercise religious freedom during a public emergency, including public health emergencies.” That original bill also applied to civil damages, fines and penalties and was made retroactive to the date of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ initial pandemic-related emergency order in March. Read the full story.

Public meeting: The MovEBR Program Management Team is hosting a virtual public meeting on the Mall of Louisiana Boulevard (Picardy-Perkins Connector) project. This meeting will be via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. Get more information here.

Work begins: IDEA Bridge, 1500 N. Airway Drive, has begun construction on its new College Preparatory building. GHC Architects designed the building and Faulk and Meek General Contractors is handling construction. IDEA Bridge College Prep will be 36,144 square feet and is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2021. The new building will house grades 8-12 and include a chemistry lab, computer lab, physics lab and biology lab. IDEA Bridge serves nearly 1,050 students grades K-8 and will add a new grade level each year until it is a fully scaled K-12 campus.