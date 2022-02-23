Roundup: ThreeSixtyEight / USPS trucks / Digital dollars 

Documentary: Baton Rouge-based marketing firm ThreeSixtyEight is featured in a new documentary series created by software services company Webflow. The series highlights ThreeSixtyEight’s work throughout the past two years. See the series.

Upgrades: The U.S. Postal Service said today it cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles—and getting some on delivery routes next year—despite pushback from the Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. Postal Service’s fleet comprises more than 230,000 vehicles, including 190,000 local delivery vehicles that are due to be replaced. Read more.

Project Hamilton: The Boston Federal Reserve Bank, in a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dubbed Project Hamilton, has been studying the technical aspects of designing and deploying a digital dollar. The joint team released the initial results of that work this month, reporting that the team built a system that can handle 1.7 million transactions per second. Read the full story from The Washington Post.