Roundup: Suits against Big Oil / Restaurant COVID policies / Rig count rises

Coastal erosion: Oil companies fighting dozens of lawsuits that blame drilling for decades of coastal erosion and wetland loss in Louisiana are pleased with a new appeals court ruling that could lead to some of the cases being heard in federal court. The oil companies want all 42 lawsuits brought by six coastal parishes to be tried in federal court, a request that federal district judges had rejected. On Thursday, however, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the judges should reexamine whether cases from two parishes that involved federally overseen oil and gas operations during World War II should be heard in federal court. Read the full story.

Proof of vaccination: Businesses and restaurants in some of the U.S.’s busiest cities are now requiring patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering, WBRZ-TV reports. Cities such as Philadelphia, Seattle, and Atlanta are seeing this trend the most. Though U.S. law prohibits businesses from discriminating against patrons based on race, sex, religion, and medical disability, vaccinations are not included on that list. Though the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says potential customers are not obligated to say whether they’re vaccinated, businesses are legally allowed to ask for proof of vaccination without violating HIPAA rights. Read the full story.

Drilling: The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil and gas fields increased by three this week, despite a sharp decline in oil prices, The Houston Chronicle reports. The rig count rose to 491, nearly double the 247 a year ago and the highest since April 2020. But the count remains far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 operating rigs at the end of 2018. Read the full story.