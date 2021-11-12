Roundup: Suit against Landry / COVID hospitalizations / Sports betting

Whistleblower: A former, high-ranking state prosecutor filed a lawsuit last week against his former boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry, over Landry’s alleged retaliation against the prosecutor for reporting sexual misconduct. Matthew Derbes resigned from the Louisiana Department of Justice in April and shortly thereafter revealed himself to be the whistleblower who had complained about the head of the department’s criminal division, Pat Magee, allegedly mistreating women at their office. In his lawsuit, Derbes alleges Landry forced him to quit his job as a result of his complaints about Magee. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Numbers dropping: After months of surging COVID cases, the number of Louisianans hospitalized with the virus has plummeted to the lowest it’s been since the onset of the pandemic. The state reported today that 213 people were in hospitals receiving treatment for the coronavirus, WBRZ-TV reports. As of Friday afternoon, only a handful of states—Alaska, Vermont, Wyoming, Delaware, Rhode Island and Hawaii—boast fewer hospitalizations, according to data maintained by The New York Times. All of those states also have a fraction of Louisiana’s roughly 4.6 million population. Read more.

More licenses issued: Two sports betting licenses have been issued to Bossier City casinos Margaritaville and Boomtown, bringing the number of legal Louisiana sports betting operations to nine, The News Star reports. Five more licenses are pending State Police and Gaming Control Board approval, but only on-site betting is available for now, though mobile online gaming might become available in 2022. Read the full story.