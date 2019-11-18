Roundup: State computers down / Protect VETS Act / Red Dragon Listening Room

Glitchy: Louisiana’s state government websites and many of its email systems and online operations are shut down this afternoon, disrupting business and services at state agencies. Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry did not identify what problem caused the shutdown or when the websites and email operations would be restored. Berry says nearly every state agency is affected in some way. Read the full story.

In D.C.: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and three others introduced the Protect Veterans’ Education and Training Spending Act of 2019 last week, Cassidy announced. The bipartisan bill would protect military and veteran students, who are aggressively recruited by for-profit colleges, by closing a policy loophole that for-profit schools used to meet federal revenue requirements.

Good acoustics: Baton Rouge has been listed as “a haven for local and traveling artists,” in a recent Newsweek feature about cities with great music. Newsweek specifically mentions the Red Dragon Listening Room on Florida Boulevard, which uses donations to support performers. Read the story here.