Roundup: St. George confab / Cortana Mall farewell / Angola on NBC 

Talking St. George: One Baton Rouge will host the first of several community meetings regarding the proposed City of St. George, tonight at 6:30 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. Organizers say the meeting will analyze the proposal for incorporating St. George and include a community discussion about the upcoming election. Together Baton Rouge has more information online.

Deserted mall: Though Cortana Mall, which may be transformed into an Amazon center, won’t officially close until later this month, Baton Rouge resident Joshua Jones took a walk through the empty mall and posted his photos publicly on Facebook. Jones shared dozens of photos from inside the mostly vacant mall, including those of an abandoned food court, dried-up fountains and blank storefronts. Click here for one last look at Cortana.

Jailhouse Holt:’ NBC news host Lester Holt spent two days on death row at the Louisiana State Penitentiary for Friday’s episode of “Dateline NBC.” The episode will look at the effect of 1990s-era crime legislation on U.S. prisons and follows two longtime inmates as they learn whether or not they will be paroled. Read more about the episode.