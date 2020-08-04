Roundup: Sidewalk groundbreaking / Manufacturing report / Honda recall 

MovEBR: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the first MovEBR construction project, which will build new sidewalks on 72nd Avenue. The first phase of the project will build new 4-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of the street from Scenic Highway to I-110. The sidewalk improvement project will improve bus stops and make sidewalks ADA compliant and safer for residents.

Rebound: New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in June, suggesting the manufacturing sector was regaining its footing, though rising COVID-19 cases threaten the tentative recovery. The Commerce Department said this morning that factory orders rose 6.2%, boosted by a surge in demand for motor vehicles, after rebounding 7.7% in May. Despite the second straight monthly gain, orders remained well below their February level. Read the full story.

Vehicle issues: Honda is recalling more than 1.6 million minivans and SUVs to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don’t latch properly. Read the full story.