Roundup: Salt water wedge / Black bear hunting / Savannah Bananas 

Better prognosis: The salt water inching up the Mississippi River is progressing more slowly than once projected—buying time for water systems in and around New Orleans that draw drinking water from the river. Officials said at a news conference in New Orleans on Thursday that an underwater sill downriver has helped impede the flow of salt water crawling upriver. Read more.

Upcoming vote: Louisiana is setting the stage for a black bear hunting session as soon as next year after a resurgence in a population that had all but disappeared in the 1950s and 1960s. The Louisiana Wildlife Commission likely will vote in November to create a bear season after hearing a briefing on the current population at its meeting Thursday. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Alex Box: The Savannah Bananas will make their first-ever appearance in a collegiate stadium in March at Alex Box Stadium in March. The team has exploded in popularity in recent years, bringing a Harlem Globetrotters-type approach to baseball with stunts and showmanship. Read more about the series from WBRZ-TV.