Roundup: Road closure / Supreme Court ruling / Termite season 

Detour: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced the intersection of Government Street will be closed between 12th and 15th streets from Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. through Monday, May 4, at 6 a.m. This closure is necessary for asphalt milling and paving near the railroad crossing on Government Street.

Health insurers: The Supreme Court today ruled the federal government is obligated to pay billions of dollars to health insurers that sold consumer policies on exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health care overhaul law, The Wall Street Journal reports. The court’s ruling clears insurers to seek roughly $12 billion under an ACA program in place during early implementation of the 2010 health law that sought to mitigate financial risks for insurers. Read the full story.

Precautions: The LSU AgCenter is urging homeowners to take precautions as Louisiana enters peak termite season. It recommends dimming or turning off outdoor lights, which attract swarms of termites at night, and to remove any standing water or wood near the home’s foundation. Read the full recommendations.