Roundup: Return of tailgating / Rental assistance / Pennington Biomedical 

Comeback: Tailgating is returning this football season. LSU athletics director Scott Woodward announced Wednesday during a radio interview that tailgating will be allowed on LSU’s campus. Woodward told the audience that the Tiger Stadium vaccination policy doesn’t apply to tailgating. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Slow going: States and localities have distributed just 11% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance, the Treasury Department said today, the latest sign the program is struggling to reach the millions of tenants at risk of eviction. According to the department, $5.1 billion in emergency rental assistance has been distributed by states and localities through July, up from $3 billion at the end of June. Read the full story.

Research funding: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced the Department of Health and Human Services is funding two research projects at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The $1,578,543 in funding will support research efforts for breakthrough obesity treatments and will help design a pilot program demonstrating the role diet can play to slow aging and add years to the time a person is in good health.

On the delta front …

• Louisiana’s latest COVID-19 surge has killed a child under the age of 1, the health department said today. This was the first COVID-19 death of a child in Louisiana in six months. Eleven children have died from the disease in Louisiana since the pandemic began. (AP)

• Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,619 new coronavirus cases today, with 2,844 people hospitalized with the disease.